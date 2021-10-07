Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,915 shares of company stock worth $7,026,186 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

