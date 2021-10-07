MKM Partners Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $226.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.
Shares of STZ traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
