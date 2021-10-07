MKM Partners Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $226.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Shares of STZ traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

