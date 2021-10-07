MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKSI opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

