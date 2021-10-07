Modefi Price Up 29% This Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Modefi has a total market cap of $16.70 million and $663,519.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00230004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012264 BTC.

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

