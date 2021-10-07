Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 279.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $179.12 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

