Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

MKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Molecular Data has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

