Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.43. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,586,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

