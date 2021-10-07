MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002707 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $96.10 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,015.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.10 or 0.06674135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00333506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.73 or 0.01134351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.27 or 0.00515164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.70 or 0.00345631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00335800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005372 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.