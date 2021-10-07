monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 559,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

MNDY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.00. 12,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,947. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $425.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.20.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

