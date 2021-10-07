Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $5,265.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.83 or 0.00517812 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

