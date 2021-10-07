MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 7,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,605,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $762.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

