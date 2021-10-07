MONK Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $652,005.78 and $861.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016781 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001279 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 315.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005870 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.