Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.