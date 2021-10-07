Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $356.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.14 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.42), with a volume of 263,951 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGAM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a market cap of £974.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

