Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 13,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 35,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

