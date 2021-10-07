Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.10 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

