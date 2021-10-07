Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

