Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

EXPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

EXPGY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 44,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,650. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

