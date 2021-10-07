Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

SLFPF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during trading on Thursday. 22,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

