Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 61,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after buying an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

