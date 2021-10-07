Morgan Stanley Upgrades Centrica (LON:CNA) to Overweight

Centrica (LON:CNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 58 ($0.76). Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 71 ($0.93).
CNA opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.68 ($0.78).
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.