Morgan Stanley Upgrades Centrica (LON:CNA) to Overweight

Centrica (LON:CNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 58 ($0.76). Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 71 ($0.93).

CNA opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.68 ($0.78).

In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders purchased 95,042 shares of company stock worth $4,616,530 over the last three months.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

