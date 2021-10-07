Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.08 and traded as low as C$5.66. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 32,667 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRT.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

