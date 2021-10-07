MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.05. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 2,420 shares changing hands.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

