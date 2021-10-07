Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

MCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Thursday. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.64. The firm has a market cap of £89.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

