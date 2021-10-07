Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 67,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 108,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.23. The firm has a market cap of C$94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

