mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.97 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002365 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00224872 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00103107 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012203 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.