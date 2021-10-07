M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,696.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.