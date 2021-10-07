MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

MTYFF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

