MU DANK (DANK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,821.00

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. MU DANK has a market cap of $323,704.00 and approximately $3,821.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00027044 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

