Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Down 1.1%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €236.55 ($278.29) and last traded at €240.30 ($282.71). Approximately 296,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €242.95 ($285.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €242.81.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

