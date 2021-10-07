Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.60. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. 3,015,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

