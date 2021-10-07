Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 1.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 213,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 548,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

