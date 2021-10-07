Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $142,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average is $216.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

