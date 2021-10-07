Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 245,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 76,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 154.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

