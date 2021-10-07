NAOS Finance Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $13.23 million and $1.80 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

