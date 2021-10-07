Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Shares Up 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53. 18,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 11,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.