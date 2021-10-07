Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,105 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natera worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $996,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Natera by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,700 shares of company stock worth $26,861,635 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

