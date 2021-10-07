National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of National Bank worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

