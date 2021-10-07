National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.30

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$93.30 and traded as high as C$99.93. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$99.75, with a volume of 2,169,899 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on NA. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$97.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.30. The firm has a market cap of C$33.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

