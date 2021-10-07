National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) versus Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Critical Survey

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.34 $16.08 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A National Bankshares 35.58% 9.45% 1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

