National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of National Instruments worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

