Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,842 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Atlassian by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $395.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

