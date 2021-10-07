Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $14,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 294,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $44.89 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.