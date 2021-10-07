Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

