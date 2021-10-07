Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $3.39 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

