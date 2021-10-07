Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 179,564 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 179,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vodafone Group by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 92,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

