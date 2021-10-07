Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP Sells $33,220.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 59,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,032. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

