NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,152 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $5,176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

