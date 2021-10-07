NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.05 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $356.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00015721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00116484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.26 or 0.00485735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003548 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,077,917 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.