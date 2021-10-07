Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Position Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1,626.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,099 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NKTR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

